Andrew Garfield Confirmed to Star in Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tick, Tick...Boom! Film for Netflix

Following rumored reports this past spring, Andrew Garfield has now officially been cast in Netflix's screen adaptation of Rent creator Jonathan Larson's off-Broadway musical Tick, Tick...Boom!, according to Deadline. Garfield will play Jon, the role inspired by Larson, in the film to be directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda and featuring a screenplay by Steven Levenson.



The role of Jon was originated in the 2001 off-Broadway premiere staging by Raúl Esparza; a 2014 Encores! Off-Center production featured Miranda in the role. Set in 1990, the musical tells the story of aspiring theater composer Jon who is waiting tables in New York City while writing Superbia—which he hopes will be the next great American musical, finally giving him his big break. Jon is also feeling pressure from his girlfriend, Susan, who is tired of continuing to put her life on hold for Jon's career aspirations. Meanwhile, his best friend and roommate, Michael, has given up on his creative aspirations for a high-paying advertising job on Madison Avenue and is about to move out. As Jon approaches his 30th birthday, he is overcome with anxiety—wondering if his dream is worth the cost.



Garfield won a 2018 Tony Award for his turn as Prior Walter in Angels in America. His credits also include a Tony-nommed turn as Biff in Death of a Salesman and an Oscar-nominated performance as Desmond Doss in Hacksaw Ridge. The Tick, Tick...Boom! film will mark his first major singing role.