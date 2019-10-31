Lesli Margherita & Josh Lamon to Star in Off-Broadway Transfer of New Musical Emojiland

Heart heart heart! After leading a cheered 2018 run at the New York Musical Festival, Lesli Margherita and Josh Lamon have signed on to reprise their performances as Princess and Prince in the new musical Emojiland for a 2020 off-Broadway engagement. The production will play The Duke on 42nd Street from January 9 through March 8.



"I am thrilled to once again rule Emojiland," said Margherita in a statement. "It's so rare to get to do a show that is so hysterically funny one minute and then completely thought-provoking the next. From day one at NYMF I knew how special this show was and I can't wait for everyone to experience it. That's a royal decree from Princess, you b*tches! 👸"



Lamon added, "It is so funny and surprisingly poignant. The music is just incredible and nothing brings me more joy than playing opposite my dear friend Lesli and being reunited with Tom Caruso (associate director on Groundhog Day)."



Directed by Caruso and featuring a book, music and lyrics by Keith Harrison and Laura Schein, Emojiland follows a diverse community of archetypes who take one another at face value: a smiling face dealing with depression, a princess who doesn't want a prince, a skull dying for deletion, a nerd face too smart for his own good, a face with sunglasses who can't see past his own reflection and a police officer and construction worker who just want to work together. When a software update threatens to destroy life as they know it, Emojiland faces the most fundamental questions a society—and a heart—can face: Who are we? And who matters?



Margherita recently wrapped up a run in the world premiere musical Chasing Rainbows at Paper Mill Playhouse. She is an Olivier Award winner for Zorro The Musical who has appeared on Broadway in Dames at Sea and Matilda and off-Broadway in Who's Holiday!



Lamon's Broadway credits include The Prom, Groundhog Day, Finding Neverland, Elf and Hair. He has been seen off-Broadway in Little Miss Sunshine, Into the Woods and February House and at New York City Center in A New Brain.



Emojiland will feature choreography by Kenny Ingram and musical direction by Lena Gabrielle, with scenic design by David Goldstein, lighting design by Jamie Roderick, sound design by Ken Goodwin and projection design by Lisa Renkel and Possible Productions.



Emojiland garnered 12 nominations and five wins at the 2018 NYMF Awards and was a 2018 Richard Rodgers Award finalist. Additional casting will be announced soon.