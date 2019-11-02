Meet Your Top 10 Semi-Finalists in The Search for Roxie and Vote for Your Favorite Three!

Their names are going to be on everybody's lips! The second episode of The Search for Roxie is here and the top 10 semi-finalists have been revealed. In this episode, we return to the Stewart/Whitley casting office where Duncan Stewart and Benton Whitely, Chicago casting directors for the past 15 years, are joined by longtime Roxie Charlotte d'Amboise to watch all the audition tapes and pick their top 10.

Get a glimpse on what happens in the casting room as the three Chicago team members review audition tapes, declare their favorites and officially announce which Roxie hopefuls are still in the running to become Broadway's next Roxie Hart.



For those keeping track at home, the semi-finalists in The Search for Roxie are: Kaelee Albritton, Gail Bennett, Emily Britt, Madeleine Corliss, Kate Gulotta, Megan Meyer, Emma Pittman, Bailey Rose, Ginny Swanson and Khalifa White.

Now it's your turn to get in on the action! Choose the top three hopefuls who razzle-dazzled you the most to become finalists in The Search for Roxie. The top-three contestants will be flown, in partnership with American Airlines, the preferred airline for The Search for Roxie, to New York City for in-person auditions with Chicago's casting directors and producers. Visit chicagothemusical.com/roxiecasting to cast your votes now through November 8.