Rockettes Kick Off Holiday Run in Radio City Christmas Spectacular

The Rockettes return to the radiant Radio City Music Hall on November 8 with the 92nd edition of the Radio City Christmas Spectacular. The celebrated production will continue through January 5, 2020.



The Radio City Rockettes are the longest-running precision dance company in America, admired for their iconic style of dance and their unity both onstage and off. The Rockettes are unique in that each woman is an integral and equal link in the creation of the Rockettes line.



The Christmas Spectacular features the legandary finale, "Christmas Lights," which begins at the conclusion of the "Living Nativity" scene, which has been performed as part of the Christmas Spectacular since its inception in 1933.