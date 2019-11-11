Slava's Snowshow Returns to the Great White Way for Limited Holiday Run

The theatrical spectacle Slava's Snowshow begins its return holiday engagement on November 11 at Broadway's Stephen Sondheim Theatre. The dazzling show, created and staged by acclaimed Russian clown Slava Polunin, will open on November 13 and continue for a limited engagement through January 5, 2020.



Back on Broadway for the first time in over a decade, Slava's Snowshow features a cast of 10 in a series of breathtaking stage images culminating in a joyous, swirling snowstorm that sweeps across the stage, filling the theater and engulfing the audience. The show ran for 1,004 performances from September 2004 to January 2007 at off-Broadway's Union Square Theatre and first arrived on Broadway in December 2008.



The production will feature creator Slava Polunin alongside Artem Zhimo, Robert Saralp, Vanya Polunin, Georgiy Deliyev, Aelita West, Bradford West, Alexandre Frish, Nikolai Terentiev, Francesco Bifano, Spencer Chandler and Elena Ushakova.



Since premiering in Moscow in 1993, Slava's Snowshow has received London's Olivier Award for Best Entertainment, New York's Drama Desk Award for Unique Theatrical Experience, Edinburgh's Festival Critics' Award, Moscow's Stanislavski Award, and Australia's Sir Robert Helpmann Award, among others.



