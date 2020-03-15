Sponsored
Tickets Are Now on Sale for The Minutes Starring Tracy Letts, Jessie Mueller & Armie Hammer

by Broadway.com Staff • Nov 7, 2019
Production art for "The Minutes"
(Provided by Polk & Co.)

Tickets are now on sale for the Broadway premiere of Tracy Letts' Pulitzer-finalist play The Minutes. Anna D. Shapiro will direct the production, set to begin previews on February 25, 2020 and officially open on March 15 at the Cort Theatre.

Described as a comedy, The Minutes refracts the current state of America and our politics through a town meeting in the small fictional city of Big Cherry.

Playwright Letts will also appear in the cast, with co-stars including Jessie Mueller, Armie Hammer, Ian Barford, Sally Murphy, Blair Brown, K. Todd Freeman, Austin Pendleton, Cliff Chamberlain, Danny McCarthy and Jeff Still.

The design team will be announced at a later date.

Tracy Letts' new comedy arrives on Broadway.
