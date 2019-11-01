Odds & Ends: Michael Park to Appear on Netflix Romantic Comedy Series Dash & Lily & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.



Michael Park Lands Role in Netflix Romantic Comedy Series Dash & Lily

Michael Park, the Emmy-winning star who recently wrapped up his run as Larry Murphy in Broadway's Dear Evan Hansen, will return to the small screen next year in Netflix's new romantic comedy series Dash & Lily, according to Deadline. Park will play Gordon, father of Dash, in the eight-episode series based on the young adult novel by Rachel Cohn and David Levithan. The series centers on the cynical Dash (Austin Abrams) and optimistic Lily (Midori Francis of off-Broadway's Usual Girls) who find more in common than they first anticipated. Rounding out the cast is Gideon Emery, Jennifer Ikeda and Diego Guevera.



Brandon Victor Dixon, Deborah Cox & More Join Sheryl Lee Ralph's DIVAS Benefit in Los Angeles

A slew of talented performers have signed on for Tony nominee Sheryl Lee Ralph's 29th Annual DIVAS Simply Singing! benefit concert, set to appear at the Taglyan Cultural Center in Hollywood, CA on December 1 at 5:00pm. Proceeds from the concert event will go to Project Angel Food, an organization on which Ralph serves as a trustee. Stars scheduled to perform include Emmy- and two-time Tony-nominated actor Brandon Victor Dixon, Grammy nominee Deborah Cox, Grammy nominee Shanice, Emmy nominee Chrissy Metz, Elaine Gibbs, Kathy Sledge, Terrell Carter and Rhonda Ross. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.



New York Stage and Film to Honor Diana DiMenna & Tom Hulce at Winter Gala

New York Stage and Film has announced six-time Tony-nominated producer Diana DiMenna (What the Constitution Means to Me) and Tony-winning producer Tom Hulce (Spring Awakening) as honorees at its winter gala. The event will be held at The Ziegfeld Ballroom on December 8. "This year we are excited to be honoring two forces in the theater, who have developed works that have been seen at New York Stage and Film, on Broadway and beyond," said Artistic Director Christopher Burney. "Between Diana DiMenna's philanthropic and theatrical accomplishments and Tom Hulce's storied career on stage, screen and behind the scenes, audiences have gained a greater understanding about where we've come from as a society and what connects us all."



New Musical Back Home to Receive Concert Reading in NYC

Following a sold-out show at Feinstein's/54 Below, Back Home, an original musical written by Florencia Iriondo and Luis D'Elias, will receive an encore concert presentation in New York City next week. The event will be held at The Players in Manhattan on November 13 at 7:00pm. Featuring a book, music and lyrics by Iriondo and music/arrangements by D'Elias, Back Home explores themes of belonging, love and identity set to a South-American folk-pop score. The cast of next week's concert will include Sol Liebeskind and Andrea Fleming. To attend the free presentation, email hello@florenciairiondo.com.