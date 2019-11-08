Sponsored
Ashley Park in "KPOP"
(Photo: Ben Arons)

Lortel-Winning Immersive Musical KPOP Eyes Broadway Run; Talent Search Launched

by Andy Lefkowitz • Nov 8, 2019

KPOP, the immersive musical that played a celebrated off-Broadway run in 2018, has announced the development of a Broadway transfer. Producers Tim Forbes and Joey Parnes have launched a talent search for Korean, Korean-American and Asian-American singers, dancers and actors for the in-the-works main-stem staging.

The open call for KPOP will take place in person on November 16 at Pearl Studios in New York City from 10:00am-5:00pm, with sign-in beginning at 9:00am and ending at 12:00pm. Callbacks for dancers will take place on November 17. Those unable to audition in person are invited to submit video auditions by uploading them to YouTube or Vimeo and sending the links to kpopbroadwaycasting@gmail.com by November 16. For further details, click here.

Featuring a book by Jason Kim, music and lyrics by Helen Park and Max Vernon and an immersive design by Woodshed Collective, KPOP weaves together dance, music and intimate storytelling, taking theatergoers on a backstage tour of a Korean pop music factory. The off-Broadway premiere was staged in different spaces within A.R.T./New York Theaters. The musical features choreography by Jennifer Weber and music direction by Sujin Kim-Ramsey. 

The off-Broadway staging of KPOP boasted a principal cast that included Tony nominee Ashley Park (Mean Girls, Grand Horizons) and Jason Tam (Be More Chill, A Chorus Line), both of whom won 2018 Lortel Awards for their performances, with the musical itself being named Outstanding Musical.

