John Rochette Takes Over as Tommy DeVito in Off-Broadway's Jersey Boys

Curtain Up
by Andy Lefkowitz • Nov 18, 2019
John Rochette
(Photo provided by Boneau/Bryan-Brown)

John Rochette, a veteran of the hit musical Jersey Boys, steps into the role of Tommy DeVito in the off-Broadway production at New World Stages beginning on November 18. Rochette replaces Nicolas Dromard, who played his final performance on November 17.

Over the past eight years, Rochette has appeared in the Broadway, touring and off-Broadway stagings of Jersey Boys. His credits also include regional productions of Bullets Over Broadway, Little Shop of Horrors and Spamalot.

The current principal company of Jersey Boys also includes Aaron De Jesus as Frankie Valli, Keith Hines as Nick Massi and CJ Pawlikowski as Bob Gaudio.

