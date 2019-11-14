The Rockettes Thrill Audiences at Radio City Music Hall with Legendary Christmas Spectacular

The Rockettes opened the 92nd edition of the iconic Christmas Spectacular on November 13. The celebrated show began previews at the radiant Radio City Music Hall on November 8. The production will continue through January 5, 2020.



The Radio City Rockettes are the longest-running precision dance company in America, admired for their iconic style of dance and their unity both onstage and off. The Rockettes are unique in that each woman is an integral and equal link in the creation of the Rockettes line.



The Christmas Spectacular features the legandary finale, "Christmas Lights," which begins at the conclusion of the "Living Nativity" scene, which has been performed as part of the Christmas Spectacular since its inception in 1933.



In celebration of the Rockettes' return to Radio City, Broadway.com Resident Artist Justin "Squigs" Robertson sketched a portrait featuring the multi-talented stars performing with precision for delighted audiences.







About the Artist: With a desire to celebrate the magic of live theater and those who create it, and with a deep reverence for such touchstones as the work of Al Hirschfeld and the wall at Sardi’s, Squigs is happy and grateful to be among those carrying on the traditions where theater and caricature meet. He was born and raised in Oregon, lived in Los Angeles for quite a long time and now calls New York City his home.