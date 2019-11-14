Glimpse the Glamour of the Broadway-Bound New Musical Diana

Hear ye, hear ye! Here's a first look at the cast of the Broadway-bound Diana, the new musical based on the real-life story of Diana, Princess of Wales. The show will star two-time Tony winner Judy Kaye as Queen Elizabeth II, Erin Davie as Camilla Parker Bowles, Roe Hartrampf as Prince Charles and Jeanna de Waal in the title role. The performers recently posed with William Ivey Long's lush costumes for the production. Take a look at the fabulous shot, and get ready to see the story of Princess Diana told like never before.