See The Height of the Storm Star Eileen Atkins Receive a Sardi's Portrait

Stage great Eileen Atkins is giving a heart-achingly beautiful performance alongside two-time Tony winner Jonathan Pryce in The Height of the Storm. Playwright Florian Zeller's drama is running through November 24 at Manhattan Theatre Club's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. November 15 was an occasion for celebration: Atkins joined the theatrical greats on the wall at Sardi's. Co-star Pryce joined her at the Theatre District haunt for the celebration. Take a look at the photos, and then experience The Height of the Storm at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.

The Height of the Storm co-stars Jonathan Pryce and Eileen Atkins pose with their respective Sardi's portraits.