Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

See The Height of the Storm Star Eileen Atkins Receive a Sardi's Portrait

Hot Shot
by Lindsey Sullivan • Nov 18, 2019
Eileen Atkins
(Photos: Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Stage great Eileen Atkins is giving a heart-achingly beautiful performance alongside two-time Tony winner Jonathan Pryce in The Height of the Storm. Playwright Florian Zeller's drama is running through November 24 at Manhattan Theatre Club's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. November 15 was an occasion for celebration: Atkins joined the theatrical greats on the wall at Sardi's. Co-star Pryce joined her at the Theatre District haunt for the celebration. Take a look at the photos, and then experience The Height of the Storm at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.

The Height of the Storm co-stars Jonathan Pryce and Eileen Atkins pose with their respective Sardi's portraits.
Atkins poses with Sardi's owner Max Klimavicius. See her in The Height of the Storm at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre through November 24.

The Height of the Storm

Jonathan Pryce and Eileen Atkins star in Florian Zeller's acclaimed work.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Mandy Patinkin on Making Music and Making Art: ‘I Don’t Know Any Truly Gifted People That Aren’t Afraid’
  2. Elsa & Anna on Screen, Lansbury & Lavin on Stage Spark Our 5 Must-Do Events for the Week of November 18 to 24
  3. High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Star Kate Reinders on Wearing 'Every Pink Outfit Possible'
  4. Watch Clips & See Photos from City Center's Rainbow High Production of Evita, Starring Solea Pfeiffer & Maia Reficco
  5. The Fans Have Chosen! Meet the Top Three Finalists in The Search For Roxie

Star Files

Eileen Atkins
Jonathan Pryce
Back to Top
Newsletters