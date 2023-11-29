Frances Sternhagen, Two-Time Tony-Winning Star of Stage & Screen, Dies at 93

Frances Sternhagen, a multi-talented actress who won acclaim for work in comedies and dramas on Broadway and television, passed away on November 27 at her home in New Rochelle, N.Y. She was 93.

"I just want to give thanks for the remarkable gift of an artist and human being that was Frances Sternhagen," her son John Carlin said in a tribute on Instagram. "I'm very lucky I was able to call her my mom, my friend, my song and dance partner. We were together last week, and we spoke Monday afternoon, said how much we loved and missed one another. I was about to board a plane for London when I got the news, and am there now. Set to perform some new songs (one of which was inspired by her) this weekend. She always encouraged my writing, and enjoyed my singing. I’ll fly back very early the next day."

Frances Sternhagen and Zina Jasper in On Golden Pond (Photo: Martha Swope)

Born on January 13, 1930 in Washington, D.C., Sternhagen went on to work at Arena Stage and made her Broadway debut in 1955 at the age of 25 in The Skin of Our Teeth revival. Over the course of Sternhagen's half a century on Broadway, she was honored with seven Tony Award nominations, winning for her turns in The Good Doctor and The Heiress. She received nods for performing in The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window, Equus, Angel, On Golden Pond and Morning's at Seven.

Her additional Broadway credits include The Carefree Tree, Viva Madison Avenue!, Great Day in the Morning, The Right Honourable Gentleman, You Know I Can't Hear You When the Water's Running, The Cocktail Party, Cock-A-Doodle Dandy, Blood Red Roses, All Over, Mary Stuart, Enemies, The Father, Grown Ups, You Can't Take It With You, Home Front and Steel Magnolias.

Off-Broadway, she appeared in Thieves' Carnival, The Dark Lady of the Sonnets / The Admirable Bashville, The Country Wife, The Displaced Person, Driving Miss Daisy, Long Day's Journey Into Night, The Madrid and more. In 2005, she garnered the Lucille Lortel Edith Oliver Award for Sustained Excellence.

Sternhagen's work onscreen led to Emmy nominations for performances on Cheers and Sex and the City. Her additional screen credits included Misery, Outland, The Mist, Raising Cain and many more.

"Fly on, Frannie," Carlin said. "The curtain goes down on a life so richly, passionately, humbly and generously lived."