See Tony Winner Idina Menzel Receive a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

by Lindsey Sullivan • Nov 19, 2019
We know she's Queen of Oz, Queen of Broadway and Queen of Arendelle—now she's Queen of Hollywood! Wicked Tony winner and Frozen favorite Idina Menzel joined the ranks of stage and screen greats to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on November 19. Her Frozen co-star Kristen Bell was also honored. The two posed for sweet pics, celebrating the milestone together just days ahead of Frozen 2's eagerly anticipated big-screen release on November 22. Take a look at the photos, and congrats to Menzel and Bell on their honors!

Idina Menzel and Kristen Bell are all smiles for their Hollywood Walk of Fame stars!
