Eileen Atkins & Timothée Chalamet to Star in 4000 Miles at London's Old Vic

London
by Andy Lefkowitz • Nov 20, 2019
Eileen Atkins & Timothée Chalamet
(Photos: Caitlin McNaney for Broadway.com | Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Amy Herzog's Pulitzer-finalist drama 4000 Miles will receive a starry new staging at London's Old Vic next year. Eileen Atkins and Timothée Chalamet will headline the two-hander, to be directed by Matthew Warchus, scheduled to begin previews on April 6, 2020 and officially open on April 16.

4000 Miles unfolds as 21-year-old Leo (Chalamet) shows up on the Manhattan doorstep of his 91-year-old grandmother Vera (Atkins).

Atkins, currently appearing on Broadway in The Height of the Storm, is a stage legend who has earned four Tony nominations and three Olivier Awards. Her appearances on-screen have netted her a Golden Globe nod and an Emmy Award.

Chalamet was Oscar-nominated for his turn in Call Me by Your Name, a performance which also earned him a Golden Globe nomination. He won a Lucille Lortel Award for his off-Broadway turn in Prodigal Son.

4000 Miles will play a limited engagement at the Old Vic through May 23, 2020.

