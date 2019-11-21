Tickets Are Now on Sale for New Broadway Play Birthday Candles Starring Debra Messing

Tickets are now on sale for Noah Haidle's Broadway-debut play Birthday Candles, set to arrive at Roundabout Theatre Company's American Airlines Theatre next spring. Emmy winner Debra Messing will star in the production, directed by Obie winner Vivienne Benesch, scheduled to begin previews on April 2, 2020 and officially open on April 21.



Birthday Candles sees Messing as Ernestine Ashworth, who spends her 17th birthday agonizing over her insignificance in the universe. Soon enough, it's her 18th birthday and even sooner, her 41st, her 70th and her 101st. Birthday Candles questions what makes a lifetime into a life.



An Emmy winner for her portrayal of Grace Adler on Will & Grace, Messing made her Broadway debut in John Patrick Shanley's Tony-nominated play Outside Mullingar. She won the attention of musical-theater fans for her turn as Julia Houston on Smash.



Haidle has earned acclaim for his off-Broadway plays, which include Smokefall, Saturn Returns and Mr. Marmalade. His first produced screenplay, Stand Up Guys, starred Al Pacino, Christopher Walken and Alan Arkin.



Birthday Candles is scheduled to play a limited engagement through June 21, 2020.