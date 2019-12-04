Joey McIntyre to Star in Dion Musical The Wanderer at Paper Mill Playhouse

Joey McIntyre is headed back to the stage in a new musical. The former New Kids on the Block member who recently appeared on Broadway in Waitress will take on the role of Johnny in the world premiere musical The Wanderer at Paper Mill Playhouse in spring of 2020. The previously announced production will run at the Millburn, NJ theater from May 28 through June 28.

In addition to his performance as Dr. Pomatter in Waitress, McIntyre's stage credits include a Broadway turn as Fiyero in Wicked and an off-Broadway performance as Jonathan in Tick, Tick...BOOM!, a role he reprised on tour. Ahead of his turn at Paper Mill, McIntyre will play Orsino in Twelfth Night at New Jersey's Two River Theater from January 11 through February 2.

Based on the life of singer-songwriter Dion, The Wanderer is described as the musical journey of Dion DiMucci, a troubled young man turned teenage heartthrob and rock-and-roll icon told in intimate and no-holds-barred detail. Dion's lifelong battle with addiction shed a stark light on the darker side of fame and success. The new musical tackles both subjects head-on, set to the iconic sound of an incomparable era in American music. Dion's hit songs include "Runaround Sue," "I Wonder Why," "A Teenager in Love" and "The Wanderer."

Additional casting and creative team members for The Wanderer will be announced at a later date.