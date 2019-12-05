Sponsored
Courtney Reed, Francis Jue & More to Lead Lauren Yee's Cambodian Rock Band at Off-Broadway's Signature

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Dec 5, 2019
Courtney Reed
(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Casting is complete for the upcoming New York premiere of Lauren Yee's play with music Cambodian Rock Band. The previously announced production, directed by Chay Yew, will begin previews on February 4, 2020 and open on February 24 at the Pershing Square Signature Center.

Francis Jue & Joe Ngo

The cast will include Courtney Reed (Aladdin) as Neary/Sothea, Francis Jue (Soft Power) as Duch, Joe Ngo (The White Snake) as Chum, Abraham Kim (LA Riots) as Rom, Moses Villarama (All's Well That Ends Well) as Ted/Leng and newcomer Jane Lui as Pou.

Cambodian Rock Band tells the story of a Khmer Rouge survivor (Ngo) returning back to Cambodia for the first time in 30 years as his daughter (Reed) prepares to help prosecute one of the most infamous war criminals.

The production will feature scenic design by Takeshi Kata, costume design by Linda Cho, lighting design by David Weiner, sound design by Mikhail Fiksel, projection design by Luke Norby and music supervision by Matt MacNelly.

Cambodian Rock Band will play a limited engagement through March 8, 2020.

Cambodian Rock Band

A darkly funny and electric play with music.
Courtney Reed
