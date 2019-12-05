Get a First Look at Caroline Bowman, Caroline Innerbichler & More in Disney's Frozen Tour

The first national tour of Disney's blockbuster musical Frozen recently launched at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles, CA. The show, which features a score by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, a book by Jennifer Lee, direction by Michael Grandage and choreography by Rob Ashford, is scheduled to travel cities all across North America, and we have a first look at photos from the tour. Take a peek at Deen van Meer' photos of Caroline Bowman as Elsa, Caroline Innerbichler as Anna, Austin Colby as Hans, Mason Reeves as Kristoff, F. Michael Haynie as Olaf, Collin Baja as Sven and more of the beloved Disney characters below and see the Frozen tour when it comes to your city!

Caroline Bowman as Elsa in the national tour of Disney's Frozen.

Caroline Innerbichler plays Anna in Disney's Frozen tour.