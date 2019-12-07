Harry Connick Jr. Returns to Broadway with A Celebration of Cole Porter

Two-time Tony nominee Harry Connick Jr.'s new Broadway solo show A Celebration of Cole Porter begins performances on December 7 at the Nederlander Theatre. The three-week limited engagement will officially open on December 12 and continue through December 29.

Though he's best known as a jazzy crooner, Connick earned Tony nominations as both a composer and performer: for the score of the 2001 musical Thou Shalt Not and for his leading performance in The Pajama Game in 2006. He's also played sold-out concert runs on the Great White Way in 1990 and 2010. He was last seen on Broadway in 2011 as Dr. Mark Bruckner in a reimagined Broadway revival of On a Clear Day You Can See Forever.

Featuring a vibrant, 25-piece orchestra and a modern multimedia presentation, Harry Connick Jr.—A Celebration of Cole Porter features Connick offering up his signature style combined with Porter's peerless contribution to the Great American Songbook.

The new production is conceived and directed by Connick, with scenic design by Beowulf Boritt and Alexis Distler, projection design by Beowulf Boritt and Caite Hevner and lighting design by Ken Billington. Prior to Broadway, Harry Connick Jr.—A Celebration of Cole Porter had its world premiere at the Durham Performing Arts Center.