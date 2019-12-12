Harry Connick Jr.—A Celebration of Cole Porter Officially Opens on Broadway

Two-time Tony nominee Harry Connick Jr.'s new Broadway solo show Harry Connick Jr.—A Celebration of Cole Porter officially opens on December 12 at the Nederlander Theatre. The three-week limited engagement began on December 7 and is slated to continue through December 29.

Though he's best known as a jazzy crooner, Connick earned Tony nominations as both a composer and performer: for the score of the 2001 musical Thou Shalt Not and for his leading performance in The Pajama Game in 2006. He has also played sold-out concert runs on the Great White Way in 1990 and 2010. He was last seen on Broadway in 2011 as Dr. Mark Bruckner in a reimagined Broadway revival of On a Clear Day You Can See Forever.

Featuring a vibrant, 25-piece orchestra and a modern, multi-media presentation, Harry Connick Jr.—A Celebration of Cole Porter brings back to Broadway both the magic of Cole Porter's compositions and one of the world’s most celebrated live performers. Connick will exercise his signature style while celebrating Porter's peerless contribution to the Great American Songbook.

In celebration of opening night, Broadway.com Resident Artist Justin "Squigs" Robertson sketched a portrait of Connick paying homage to the late Porter in a triumphant Broadway return.





About the Artist: With a desire to celebrate the magic of live theater and those who create it, and with a deep reverence for such touchstones as the work of Al Hirschfeld and the wall at Sardi’s, Squigs is happy and grateful to be among those carrying on the traditions where theater and caricature meet. He was born and raised in Oregon, lived in Los Angeles for quite a long time and now calls New York City his home.