See Alanis Morissette & the Cast of Jagged Little Pill Get Reflective in These Exclusive Portraits

The Alanis Morissette-scored musical Jagged Little Pill opened on December 5 at the Broadhurst Theatre. This isn't a biomusical about the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter but an evocative look at a seemingly perfect family set to the backdrop of Morissette's music. The production stars Elizabeth Stanley, Celia Rose Gooding, Lauren Patten, Sean Allan Krill, Derek Klena and Broadway.com vlogger Kathryn Gallagher. The cast posed for Broadway.com portraits during the opening-night party at Edison Rooftop in New York City, and you oughta take a look at the magical shots. Enjoy them, and then experience Jagged Little Pill on Broadway.