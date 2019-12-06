Sponsored
See Alanis Morissette & the Cast of Jagged Little Pill Get Reflective in These Exclusive Portraits

Photo Feature
by Lindsey Sullivan • Dec 6, 2019
Sean Allan Krill & Elizabeth Stanley
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

The Alanis Morissette-scored musical Jagged Little Pill opened on December 5 at the Broadhurst Theatre. This isn't a biomusical about the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter but an evocative look at a seemingly perfect family set to the backdrop of Morissette's music. The production stars Elizabeth Stanley, Celia Rose Gooding, Lauren Patten, Sean Allan Krill, Derek Klena and Broadway.com vlogger Kathryn Gallagher. The cast posed for Broadway.com portraits during the opening-night party at Edison Rooftop in New York City, and you oughta take a look at the magical shots. Enjoy them, and then experience Jagged Little Pill on Broadway.

Jagged Little Pill songwriter Alanis Morissette takes it all in.
Derek Klena plays Nick Healy in Jagged Little Pill on Broadway.
Lauren Patten plays Jo in Jagged Little Pill on Broadway.
Jagged Little Pill’s Celia Rose Gooding plays Frankie Healy.
Kathryn Gallagher plays Bella in Jagged Little Pill.
Jagged Little Pill

A musical inspired by Alanis Morissette’s award-winning album.
