Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Grand Horizons, Starring Michael Urie, Ashley Park, Ben McKenzie & More, Arrives on Broadway

Curtain Up
by Andy Lefkowitz • Dec 23, 2019
Michael Urie, Ashley Park & Ben McKenzie
(Photos: Emilio Madrid & Caitlin McNaney for Broadway.com | Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Bess Wohl's Broadway-debut play Grand Horizons begins previews at the Helen Hayes Theatre on December 23. Tony nominee Leigh Silverman directs the production of Second Stage, set to officially open on January 23, 2020.

Jane Alexander & James Cromwell

Grand Horizons follows Nancy and Bill, who have spent 50 years as husband and wife. But just as they settle comfortably into their new home in the Grand Horizons senior living community, the unthinkable happens: Nancy suddenly wants out. As their two adult sons struggle to cope with the shocking news, they are forced to question everything they assumed about the people they thought they knew best.

Heading the cast is Tony winner Jane Alexander as Nancy, Emmy winner James Cromwell as Bill, Lortel winner Michael Urie as Brian, Ben McKenzie as Ben, Tony nominee Ashley Park as Jess, Tony winner Priscilla Lopez as Carla and Maulik Pancholy as Tommy.

The production features scenic design by Clint Ramos, costume design by Clint Ramos, lighting design by Jen Schriever and sound design by Palmer Hefferan.

Grand Horizons is scheduled to play a limited engagement through March 1, 2020.

Grand Horizons

Second Stage presents Bess Wohl's Broadway-debut drama.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Alex Brightman Is the 2019 Broadway.com Star of the Year! Here’s Why We’re Saying His Name Three Times
  2. Mean Girls to Welcome Cameron Dallas for Four-Week Run as Aaron Samuels
  3. Daniel Fish, Director of Unconventional Tony-Winning Oklahoma!, Selects The Most Happy Fella as His Next Project
  4. Watch the Stars of Ain't Too Proud Perform 'My Girl' on the Subway
  5. John Legend & Chrissy Teigen Anointed Arendelle Royalty While Checking Out Disney's Frozen Tour

Star Files

Jane Alexander
James Cromwell
Priscilla Lopez
Ben McKenzie
Maulik Pancholy
Ashley Park
Michael Urie
Back to Top
Newsletters