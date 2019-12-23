Grand Horizons, Starring Michael Urie, Ashley Park, Ben McKenzie & More, Arrives on Broadway

Bess Wohl's Broadway-debut play Grand Horizons begins previews at the Helen Hayes Theatre on December 23. Tony nominee Leigh Silverman directs the production of Second Stage, set to officially open on January 23, 2020.

Jane Alexander & James Cromwell

Grand Horizons follows Nancy and Bill, who have spent 50 years as husband and wife. But just as they settle comfortably into their new home in the Grand Horizons senior living community, the unthinkable happens: Nancy suddenly wants out. As their two adult sons struggle to cope with the shocking news, they are forced to question everything they assumed about the people they thought they knew best.

Heading the cast is Tony winner Jane Alexander as Nancy, Emmy winner James Cromwell as Bill, Lortel winner Michael Urie as Brian, Ben McKenzie as Ben, Tony nominee Ashley Park as Jess, Tony winner Priscilla Lopez as Carla and Maulik Pancholy as Tommy.

The production features scenic design by Clint Ramos, costume design by Clint Ramos, lighting design by Jen Schriever and sound design by Palmer Hefferan.

Grand Horizons is scheduled to play a limited engagement through March 1, 2020.