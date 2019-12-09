Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Exclusive First Look! Real Housewives' Erika Jayne Readies to Rock Chicago

Features
by Broadway.com Staff • Dec 9, 2019
Erika Jayne as Roxie Hart
(Photo: Rene Cervantes)

On The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Erika Jayne is known for her tell-it-like-it-is style and killer survivor instincts, not to mention high-energy nightclub performances. Now she’s ready to bring her particular brand of razzle-dazzle to Broadway, playing Roxie Hart in Chicago for a special 12-week run.

“It was an immediate yes,” Jayne tells Paul Wontorek during an exclusive interview at a photo shoot for the engagement. “Not even with like two seconds of thinking. I told my husband, ‘I’m sorry. I’m moving to New York. I’m doing this role!'”

Although she’s known for her confidence on the Bravo television show that made her famous, Jayne admits she's nervous about making her Broadway debut. “I’m crawling out of my skin,” she says. “I want to give the best Roxie that I know how—giving great singing… [I want to] inhabit the character totally 100% and have a great time!”

See Jayne as Roxie Hart at Chicago on Broadway from January 6 through March 29.

Chicago

This Tony-winning revival of Kander and Ebb's musical will razzle-dazzle you.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Ben Platt, Cynthia Erivo, Billy Porter, Andrew Lloyd Webber & More Earn 2020 Golden Globe Nominations
  2. Tony Goldwyn to Fill In for John Benjamin Hickey in The Inheritance
  3. Watch Jeanna de Waal Belt Out 'If' from the Princess Diana Musical, Diana
  4. They Love Play Rehearsal! Scott Folan, Blake Patrick Anderson & More Set for London's Be More Chill
  5. Arielle Jacobs, Jason Gotay, Julia Murney & More Join Between the Lines Off-Broadway

Star Files

Erika Jayne
Back to Top
Newsletters