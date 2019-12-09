Exclusive First Look! Real Housewives' Erika Jayne Readies to Rock Chicago

On The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Erika Jayne is known for her tell-it-like-it-is style and killer survivor instincts, not to mention high-energy nightclub performances. Now she’s ready to bring her particular brand of razzle-dazzle to Broadway, playing Roxie Hart in Chicago for a special 12-week run.

“It was an immediate yes,” Jayne tells Paul Wontorek during an exclusive interview at a photo shoot for the engagement. “Not even with like two seconds of thinking. I told my husband, ‘I’m sorry. I’m moving to New York. I’m doing this role!'”

Although she’s known for her confidence on the Bravo television show that made her famous, Jayne admits she's nervous about making her Broadway debut. “I’m crawling out of my skin,” she says. “I want to give the best Roxie that I know how—giving great singing… [I want to] inhabit the character totally 100% and have a great time!”

See Jayne as Roxie Hart at Chicago on Broadway from January 6 through March 29.