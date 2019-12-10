Austin Durant Joins Moulin Rouge! for Six-Week Run as Harold Zidler

New York stage alum Austin Durant steps into the role of Harold Zidler in Moulin Rouge! The Musical beginning on December 10. He'll remain with the production for six weeks while original cast member Danny Burstein takes a leave of absence to repair a torn meniscus.

Durant has previously appeared on Broadway in You Can't Take It With You, Macbeth and War Horse. He has been seen off-Broadway in A Midsummer Night's Dream, War, Nathan the Wise and Much Ado About Nothing.

Durant joins a current principal cast that includes Karen Olivo as Satine, Aaron Tveit as Christian, Sahr Ngaujah as Toulouse-Lautrec, Ricky Rojas as Santiago, Robyn Hurder as Nini and Tam Mutu as The Duke of Monroth.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical began previews on June 28 and officially opened on July 25 at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre.