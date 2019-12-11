Full Casting Announced for Andrew Lloyd Webber Revue Unmasked at Paper Mill

A slew of stage veterans have been selected to debut the Andrew Lloyd Webber revue Unmasked at Paper Mill Playhouse next spring. The previously announced production, directed and choreographed by JoAnn M. Hunter and music-directed by Sam Davis, will run from January 30 through March 1 at the Millburn, NJ theater.

Mamie Parris

The cast will include Mauricio Martinez (On Your Feet!), Rema Webb (The Color Purple), Alex Finke (Come From Away), Mamie Parris (Cats), Nicholas Edwards (Frozen), Alyssa Giannetti (Love Never Dies), Jeremy Landon Hays (The Phantom of the Opera), Kara Haller (School of Rock), Amy Justman (Company), Andrew Kober (School of Rock), Angel Lozada (Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert), Bronson Norris Murphy (Love Never Dies) and Dave Schoonover (Love Never Dies).

Featuring a book by Richard Curtis, Unmasked is a portrait of Lloyd Webber's extensive body of work featuring unexpected interpretations of his best-loved songs and some new material specially written for the production.

Unmasked will feature scenic and costume design by Alexander Dodge, lighting design by Ed McCarthy and sound design by Jon Weston.