Cynthia Erivo & More Stage Stars Nominated for Screen Actors Guild Awards

Nominations are here for the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, honoring the best acting work in television and on film. A slew of stage stars fill out the list of nominees for the awards, scheduled to be handed out during a ceremony on January 19, 2020 at 8:00pm.

Among the theater-alum nominees are Tony winners Cynthia Erivo (The Color Purple) for her title turn in Harriet, Scarlett Johansson (A View from the Bridge) with dual noms for Marriage Story and Jojo Rabbit, Al Pacino (China Doll) for The Irishman, Billy Crudup (Harry Clarke) for The Morning Show and Tony Shalhoub (The Band's Visit) for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Also receiving nods are Tony nominees Lupita Nyong'o (Eclipsed) for Us, Adam Driver (Burn This) for Marriage Story, Tom Hanks (Lucky Guy) for A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, Elisabeth Moss (The Heidi Chronicles) for The Handmaid's Tale, David Harbour (Glengarry Glen Ross) for Stranger Things, Christina Applegate (Sweet Charity) for Dead to Me, Toni Collette (The Realistic Joneses) for Unbelievable and Michelle Williams (Blackbird) for Fosse/Verdon.

Other stage alums who received SAG nods include Nicole Kidman (The Blue Room) for Bombshell, Peter Dinklage (Cyrano) for Game of Thrones, Rachel Brosnahan (The Big Knife) for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Sam Rockwell (American Buffalo) for Fosse/Verdon and Phoebe Waller-Bridge for Fleabag.

