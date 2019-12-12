Donnetta Lavinia Grays' Where We Stand Sets World Premiere with Off-Broadway's WP Theater

Playwright and performer Donnetta Lavinia Grays will star in her world premiere play Where We Stand off-Broadway this winter. Tamilla Woodard will direct the production, scheduled to begin previews on January 31, 2020 ahead of an opening night set for February 11 at the uptown WP Theater. After opening night, David Ryan Smith will alternate select performances with Grays.

Where We Stand is set in a town running low on compassion as an exile seeks forgiveness, forcing the community to decide between mercy or justice. It follows a storyteller who is spinning a tale of a lonely soul tempted by the devil's kindness on a fateful trip to the crossroads.

The creative team for Where We Stand includes scenic designer Claire DeLiso and costume designer Ntokozo Fuzunina Kunene.

Following the off-Broadway run, which will conclude on March 1, 2020, Where We Stand will play Baltimore Center Stage from April 2-26.

Grays' past plays includes Laid to Rest, The Review or How to Eat Your Opposition, Last Night and the Night Before, The Cowboy Is Dying and The New Normal.