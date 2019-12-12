Katori Hall's World Premiere Comedy The Hot Wing King Extends at Off-Broadway's Signature

Signature Theatre has announced a one-week extension to The Hot Wing King, a new comedy by Katori Hall set to make its world premiere with the off-Broadway company this winter. Originally announced to run through March 15, the production will now conclude its limited engagement on March 22.

The Hot Wing King is set during the annual Hot Wang Festival in Memphis, Tennessee, where Cordell Crutchfield is marinating and firing up his frying pan in a bid to win yet again. When his beau Dwayne takes in his troubled nephew, however, a first-place trophy isn't the only thing Cordell risks losing.

Steve H. Broadnax III will direct the production, set to begin previews on February 11 and officially open on March 1. Casting will be announced at a later date.