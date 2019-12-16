Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

See Aaron Tveit, Karen Olivo & the Stars of Moulin Rouge! Celebrate Their Album Going Vinyl

Hot Shot
by Michael Appler • Dec 16, 2019
Robyn Hurder, Ricky Rojas, Aaron Tveit, Tam Mutu, Karen Olivo and Sahr Ngaujah
(Photos by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Moulin Rouge! The Musical's cast album is now on vinyl. To celebrate, stars Aaron TveitKaren OlivoSahr Ngaujah, Tam Mutu, Ricky Rojas and Robyn Hurder appeared at Sony Square NYC on December 13 to sign copies of the album for fans. Based on Baz Luhrmann’s celebrated 2001 film, Moulin Rouge!—directed by Tony nominee Alex Timbers, with music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Justin Levine—features more than 50 modern pop anthems. The musical is a love story between a writer named Christian, played by Tveit, and a courtesan named Satine (Olivo), set in Paris at the turn of the 20th century. In November, the cast album was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. See more photos from the signing below.

Karen Olivo and Aaron Tveit greet fans.
Robyn Hurder poses with the musical's Grammy-nominated cast album.
Co-stars Karen Olivo and Aaron Tveit were all smiles.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

A new stage adaptation of Baz Luhrmann's popular film of the same name.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Dear Evan Hansen's Andrew Barth Feldman Will Attend Harvard University in Fall 2020
  2. In the Heights Movie Releases First Trailer, and We're Glued to Our Screens
  3. See the Cast of Jagged Little Pill Perform Alanis Morissette's 'You Learn'
  4. We Partied With the In the Heights Cast and Learned New Details About the Upcoming Movie
  5. Beetlejuice Musical Sets Broadway Closing Date; National Tour to Launch in Fall 2021

Star Files

Robyn Hurder
Tam Mutu
Sahr Ngaujah
Karen Olivo
Ricky Rojas
Aaron Tveit
Back to Top
Newsletters