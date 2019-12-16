See Aaron Tveit, Karen Olivo & the Stars of Moulin Rouge! Celebrate Their Album Going Vinyl

Moulin Rouge! The Musical's cast album is now on vinyl. To celebrate, stars Aaron Tveit, Karen Olivo, Sahr Ngaujah, Tam Mutu, Ricky Rojas and Robyn Hurder appeared at Sony Square NYC on December 13 to sign copies of the album for fans. Based on Baz Luhrmann’s celebrated 2001 film, Moulin Rouge!—directed by Tony nominee Alex Timbers, with music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Justin Levine—features more than 50 modern pop anthems. The musical is a love story between a writer named Christian, played by Tveit, and a courtesan named Satine (Olivo), set in Paris at the turn of the 20th century. In November, the cast album was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. See more photos from the signing below.

Karen Olivo and Aaron Tveit greet fans.

Robyn Hurder poses with the musical's Grammy-nominated cast album.