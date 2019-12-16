Sponsored
Get a First Look at the Rockin' Sing Street at New York Theatre Workshop

by Diep Tran • Dec 16, 2019
Max William Bartos, Jakeim Hart, Sam Poon, Brendan C. Callahan, Gian Perez, Brenock O'Connor and Skyler Volpe in "Sing Street" at New York Theatre Workshop.
Sing Street, the new musical based on the John Carney film of the same name, opens on December 16 at New York Theatre Workshop. Directed by Tony winner Rebecca Taichman, the show takes place in Ireland, as the students of a boys private school break some rules to form a glam-rock band, while also navigating the throes of first love. The musical features songs by Carney and Gary Clark and a book by Tony winner Enda Walsh, who last collaborated with Carney when they adapted the film Once for the stage. It is running until January 26. Get a first look below at the rollicking Sing Street.

Max William Bartos as Darren and Zara Devlin as Raphina
Brenock O'Connor as Conor and Jakeim Hart as Larry
