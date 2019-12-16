Sponsored
Take a Look at Ed Harris and the New Stars of Broadway's To Kill a Mockingbird with These Fresh Photos

First Look
by Diep Tran • Dec 16, 2019
Ed Harris and Kyle Scatliffe in "To Kill a Mockingbird."
(Photos: Julieta Cervantes)

On November 5, the new cast of Broadway's To Kill a Mockingbird took their first bow together. Now, the show has released a first look at the team of actors currently bringing Harper Lee's story to life; they include Tony nominee Ed Harris, Kyle ScatliffeRussell HarvardTaylor Trensch, LisaGay Hamilton, Nick Robinson and Nina Grollman. The play, written by Aaron Sorkin and directed by Bartlett Sher, is an exploration of racism, and subsequent loss of innocence, in 1930s Alabama. See the photos of the new cast below. 

Ed Harris as Atticus Finch
LisaGay Hamilton as Calpurnia and Nina Grollman as Scout
Taylor Trensch as Dill and Russell Harvard as Boo Radley
To Kill a Mockingbird

Harper Lee's classic novel arrives on Broadway, adapted by Aaron Sorkin.
