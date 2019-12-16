Take a Look at Ed Harris and the New Stars of Broadway's To Kill a Mockingbird with These Fresh Photos

On November 5, the new cast of Broadway's To Kill a Mockingbird took their first bow together. Now, the show has released a first look at the team of actors currently bringing Harper Lee's story to life; they include Tony nominee Ed Harris, Kyle Scatliffe, Russell Harvard, Taylor Trensch, LisaGay Hamilton, Nick Robinson and Nina Grollman. The play, written by Aaron Sorkin and directed by Bartlett Sher, is an exploration of racism, and subsequent loss of innocence, in 1930s Alabama. See the photos of the new cast below.