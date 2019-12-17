Sponsored
David Jeffery to Make Broadway Debut as Connor Murphy in Dear Evan Hansen: 'I Am Truly Humbled'

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Dec 17, 2019
David Jeffery
(Photo: Nathan Johnson)

David Jeffery, a rising star who has been part of the Toronto and touring companies of Dear Evan Hansen, will take over the role of Connor Murphy in the Broadway production beginning on February 11, 2020. Current star Alex Boniello will play his final performance in the role on January 26; current understudy Dan Macke will play the role from January 28 through February 9.

"I am truly humbled to join such a talented team of actors on Broadway," Jeffery told Broadway.com. "I have fallen deeply in love with this story, and I cannot wait to step into Connor's boots eight times a week."

Dear Evan Hansen will mark Jeffery's first Broadway credit. He currently understudies the roles of Connor Murphy, Evan Hansen and Jared Kleinman on the musical's national tour. Born and raised in Alberta, Canada, his regional credits include Rent, Spring Awakening, Next to Normal and Newsies.

As previously announced, Jordan Fisher will take over the title role in Broadway's Dear Evan Hansen beginning on January 28, 2020.

Dear Evan Hansen

The 2017 Tony winner for Best Musical follows Evan as he searches for the things in life that we all need.
