Jeannine Kaspar Will Join Off-Broadway's MsTrial; Final Performance Date Announced

The new off-Broadway drama MsTrial will welcome Jeannine Kaspar to the cast beginning on January 3. Kaspar will step into the role of Karen Lukoff, replacing original cast member Christine Evangelista, who will exit the production on January 2. Producers of the new play have also announced a final performance date of February 2 at New World Stages.

Kaspar has been seen on-screen in Freeheld, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, In Plain Sight, Nip/Tuck, House of Lies and Iron Man. She received a Special Jury Mention from Ashland Independent Film Festival for her turn in Paper Covers Rock.

Written by and co-starring Dep Kirkland, MsTrial follows internationally renowned trial lawyer John Paris (Kirkland), who plays to win, both in and out of court. But for Karen Lukoff (Kaspar), John's young associate, losing has never been an option either. Together, they are a litigation juggernaut. After a major victory, the firm celebrates the win as hard as they fought for it. In the drunken morning hours, left alone, John and Karen collide in a high-octane moment that will cause everyone to question what they know about desire, consent, winning and losing.

The cast also includes Janie Brookshire as Cathryn Baker, Alan Trinca as Dan Burks and Gayle Samuels as Barbara Cooley. MsTrial began previews on November 14, 2019 and officially opened on December 4.

