Jake Gyllenhaal to Produce & Star in Movie Musical Adaptation of Fun Home

Stage-and-screen star Jake Gyllenhaal has reportedly secured the rights to produce a film adaptation of the Tony-winning musical Fun Home. The Oscar-nominated actor most recently seen on Broadway in Sea Wall/A Life will also star in the major motion picture, to be produced by his film production company Nine Stories, according to The Daily Mail's Baz Bamigboye.

The film will feature Gyllenhaal as Bruce Bechdel, father of cartoonist Alison Bechdel, on whose graphic memoir the show is based. Fun Home chronicles Bechdel's experience coming into her own as a lesbian and coping with the suicide of her closeted father (to be played by Gyllenhaal). The musical features a Tony-winning book by Lisa Kron and a Tony-winning score by Jeanine Tesori (music) and Kron (lyrics). The Broadway production featured Michael Cerveris in a Tony-winning turn as Bruce.

The film will mark the second collaboration between Gyllenhaal and Tesori; the pair first teamed up when Tesori co-produced a City Center production and later a Broadway staging of Sunday in the Park with George, which starred Gyllenhaal as George. That revival was co-produced by Nine Stories founding partner Riva Marker.