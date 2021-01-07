Tony-Nominated Musical Mean Girls, Based on Hit Film, Will Not Reopen on Broadway

This news is far from fetch. Mean Girls, the Broadway musical adapted from Tina Fey's fan-favorite film, played its final performance at the August Wilson Theatre on March 11, 2020. Mean Girls began previews on March 12, 2018 and officially opened on April 8. The musical, which was nominated for 12 Tony Awards, played 29 previews and 805 regular performances on Broadway.

Mean Girls centers on Cady Heron, a high-schooler who moves to Illinois after years of living with her zoologist parents in Africa. A sweet, naive newbie, Cady quickly attracts the attention of The Plastics, a trio of popular frenemies led by the vicious and calculating Regina George. When Cady devises a plan to end Regina’s reign, she learns that you can’t cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

Directed and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw and music-directed by Mary-Mitchell Campbell, Mean Girls features a book by Fey, music by Jeff Richmond and lyrics by Nell Benjamin.

The final cast was led by Sabrina Carpenter as Cady Heron, Reneé Rapp as Regina George, Laura Leigh Turner as Karen Smith, Krystina Alabado as Gretchen Wieners, Olivia Kaufmann as Janis Sarkisian, Chad Burris as Damian Hubbard, Catherine Brunell as Mrs. Heron/Ms. Norbury/Mrs. George, Kyle Selig as Aaron Samuels, Cheech Manohar as Kevin Gnapoor and Rick Younger as Mr. Duvall.

Mean Girls featured scenic design by Scott Pask, costume design by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Kenneth Posner, sound design by Brian Ronan and video design by Finn Ross and Adam Young, with orchestrations by John Clancy.

A movie musical adaptation is in the works.

