Find Out Why Mary-Louise Parker and David Morse Wanted to Revisit Paula Vogel's How I Learned to Drive

Features
by Diep Tran • Mar 9, 2020
David Morse and Mary-Louise Parker
(Photos by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Start your engines because How I Learned to Drive is getting ready for Broadway. Paula Vogel's Pulitzer-winning work, which explores a niece's complicated and disturbing relationship with her uncle, will play Broadway for the first time when it begins previews on March 27 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. Original stars Mary-Louise Parker, David Morse and Johanna Day, who were all in the 1997 original production, as well as the new additions Alyssa May Gold and Chris Myers gathered with Vogel and director Mark Brokaw at Manhattan Theatre Club to talk about the show's arrival on the Great White Way.

Vogel said when she first wrote it, she thought there would be no audience for a play about "sexual abuse," she said. "I thought people are going to stone me for talking openly about this topic." She then added. "I didn't think anyone would do it. Which gave me a freedom in the writing."

But it was so successful, and now, it's coming back to a bigger stage. For her part, Parker is excited to revisit the play. "I feel most every play I've ever done, I want a chance to do again," she said. "I've been doing theater for 35 years now, so I feel like it takes you that long to get the tools to be able to play the younger parts, in some ways. So, I feel lucky that this one will still have me." How I Learned to Drive opens on April 22. See photos of the cast below and scroll down to watch them discuss revisiting the play.

The cast of How I Learned to Drive: David Morse, Alyssa May Gold, Johanna Day, Mary-Louise Parker and Chris Myers.
David Morse, playwright Paula Vogel, Mary-Louise Parker and director Mark Brokaw.

See the team of How I Learned to Drive talk about the show below.

