James McAvoy to Reprise Olivier-Nominated Turn in Cyrano de Bergerac at Brooklyn Academy of Music

James McAvoy is headed to the New York stage. On the heels of an Olivier-nominated staging in London's West End, the Golden Globe- and Olivier-nominated actor will return to the title role of Edmond Rostand's Cyrano de Bergerac this spring at the Brooklyn Academy of Music. The new adaptation by Martin Crimp, directed by Olivier winner Jamie Lloyd, will run from May 8-31.

Cyrano de Bergerac will mark McAvoy's New York stage debut. He is a veteran of the West End stage who earned Olivier nominations for his turns in Three Days of Rain, Macbeth and The Ruling Class in addition to a nod for his Cyrano turn. His screenwork includes a Golden Globe-nominated performance in Atonement and a starring turn in the miniseries His Dark Materials.

Set in seventeenth-century Paris, Cyrano de Bergerac tells the tale of a renowned romantic who lends his gift of words to a handsome cadet in order to vicariously win over the woman who scorns him for his abnormally large nose.

The production features scenic design by Soutra Gilmour, lighting design by Jon Clark, fight direction by Kate Waters and sound design/composition by Ben and Max Ringham.

Additional casting is forthcoming.