New Musical from The Roots' Tarik Trotter Sets World Premiere; Brandon Victor Dixon, Jennifer Damiano & More to Co-Star

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 4, 2020
Tarik "Black Thought" Trotter
(Photo: John Lamparski/Getty Images)

The New Group has announced the world premiere staging of Black No More, a new musical set to kick off the 2020-2021 season of the off-Broadway company. Tony winners Scott Elliott and Bill T. Jones will direct and choreograph the production, set to begin performances in October 2020 at the Pershing Square Signature Center. 

Featuring a book by Oscar winner John Ridley (12 Years a Slave) and a score by Tarik Trotter ("Black Thought" of The Roots), who will also star, Black No More is adapted from George S. Schuyler's satirical Harlem Renaissance-era novel. Set in June 1928 in New York City, the musical follows Howard University graduate Dr. Junius Crookman (Trotter) as he promotes a mysterious machine that promises to remove the burden of race from any person of color by turning them white—Crookman's plan to "solve the American race problem."

Brandon Victor Dixon & Jennifer Damiano
(Photos by Emilio Madrid & Caitlin McNaney for Broadway.com)

Joining Trotter in the cast will be two-time Tony nominee Brandon Victor Dixon, Tony nominee Jennifer Damiano (currently appearing in The New Group's Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice), Tamika Lawrence (Caroline, or Change) and Theo Stockman (This Ain't No Disco).

Black No More will feature music supervision, orchestrations and vocal arrangements by Daryl Waters. Additional casting and creative team members will be announced at a later date.

The remainder of the 2020-2021 New Group season is also forthcoming.

