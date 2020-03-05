One Perfect Moment! Bring It On: The Musical to Play London; Amber Davies & Louis Smith Will Star

It's all happening! The 2013 Tony-nominated musical adaptation of the hit film Bring It On is heading to London for a monthlong run later this year. On the heels of a U.K. and Ireland tour, the production directed by Guy Unsworth and choreographed by Fabian Aloise will play Southbank Centre's Queen Elizabeth Hall from December 9, 2020 through January 10, 2021.

Inspired by the 2000 film of the same name, Bring It On The Musical features an original score co-written by Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton) and Tom Kitt (Next to Normal). The book is written by the Jeff Whitty (Avenue Q), with lyrics by Miranda and Amanda Green (High Fidelity).

Bring It On follows newly crowned squad captain Campbell, who should be embarking on her most cheertastic senior year at Truman High School. When she's forced to move to the neighboring hard-knock Jackson High, Campbell fears her life is over. But an unlikely friendship catapults Campbell back into contention with a powerhouse squad and the fire to achieve the impossible.

The cast will be led by Amber Davies (9 to 5) as Campbell, four-time gymnastic Olympic medalist Louis Smith as Cameron and Vanessa Fisher (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat) as Danielle, with Alicia Belgarde as Eva, Georgia Bradshaw as Nautica, Ayden Morgan as La Cienega, Samuel Wilson-Freeman as Steven, Chloe Pole as Skylar, Frances Dee as Kylar and Marvyn Charles as Twig.

Rounding out the cast will be Roshani Abbey, Jack Dargan, Matthew Dawkins, Jordan Isaac, Katie Lee, Gareth Moran, Biancha Szynal and Zinzile Tshuma.

The Bring It On tour will launch at the Birmingham Hippodrome on June 6, 2020.