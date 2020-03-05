Casting Announced for Poor Yella Rednecks, New Drama from Vietgone's Qui Nguyen

Samantha Quan on opening night of Qui Nguyen's "Vietgone" (Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Full casting is set for the upcoming New York production of Poor Yella Rednecks, a new drama by Qui Nguyen arriving at New York City Center—Stage I this spring. May Adrales will direct the previously announced production of Manhattan Theatre Club, a co-world premiere with South Coast Repertory, set to begin off-Broadway previews on May 12 and open on June 2.

Heading the cast will be Samantha Quan and Paco Tolson, both alums of MTC's 2016 staging of Nguyen's Vietgone. They'll be joined by Tim Chiou (Chicago PD), Maureen Sebastian (Revolution) and Eugene Young (Revenge Song).

Told from a mother's perspective, Poor Yella Rednecks is the story of a young family's attempt to put down roots in Arkansas, a place as different from Vietnam as it gets.

The production will feature scenic design by Arnulfo Maldonado, costume design by Valérie Thérèse Bart, lighting design by Lap Chi Chu, sound design/original music by Shane Rettig, projection design by Jared Mezzocchi, puppet design by Sean Cawelti and music direction/arrangements by Kenny Seymour.

Poor Yella Rednecks is scheduled to play a limited engagement through June 28.