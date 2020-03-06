See Bernadette Peters, Ben Platt & More Celebrate the Opening Night of Girl From the North Country

Like a rolling stone, Girl From the North Country sped toward its Broadway opening on March 5 at the Belasco Theatre. The new musical by Bob Dylan and Conor McPherson is about the down-on-their-luck denizens of a boarding house in Depression-era Minnesota. The show's ensemble cast includes Mare Winningham, Austin Scott, Marc Kudisch, Jeannette Bayardelle and Colton Ryan. The musical is about community so fittingly, the Broadway community showed up to celebrate it, including Bernadette Peters, Ben Platt, Mary-Louise Parker and more. See photos from the pre-show red carpet and curtain call below.