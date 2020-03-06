Sponsored
The cast of "Girl From the North Country" take their opening night bow. (Photos by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

See Bernadette Peters, Ben Platt & More Celebrate the Opening Night of Girl From the North Country

by Broadway.com Staff • Mar 6, 2020

Like a rolling stone, Girl From the North Country sped toward its Broadway opening on March 5 at the Belasco Theatre. The new musical by Bob Dylan and Conor McPherson is about the down-on-their-luck denizens of a boarding house in Depression-era Minnesota. The show's ensemble cast includes Mare WinninghamAustin ScottMarc KudischJeannette Bayardelle and Colton Ryan. The musical is about community so fittingly, the Broadway community showed up to celebrate it, including Bernadette Peters, Ben Platt, Mary-Louise Parker and more. See photos from the pre-show red carpet and curtain call below.

Girl From the North Country cast members Mare Winningham, Kimber Sprawl, Colton Ryan and Austin Scott.
Three-time Tony winner Bernadette Peters.
Tony-winning actor Ben Platt, who has been cast in the film adaptation of Merrily We Roll Along
Tony-winning actor Mary-Louise Parker, who will star in the upcoming Broadway production of How I Learned to Drive
