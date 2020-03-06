Sponsored
Abena Mensah-Bonsu Joins Cast of Jocelyn Bioh's World Premiere Comedy Nollywood Dreams

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 6, 2020
Abena Mensah-Bonsu
(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Stage alum Abena Mensah-Bonsu has been newly cast in the role of Adenikeh in Jocelyn Bioh's upcoming off-Broadway play Nollywood Dreams. Mensah-Bonsu replaces the previously announced Zenzi Williams, who has exited the production.

Mensah-Bonsu has previously appeared on the New York stage in Bioh's School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play, winning a special Drama Desk Award for her ensemble work. Her credits also include a workshop production of Bioh's in-development musical Goddess and regional stagings of Priscilla Queen of the Desert The Musical and Avenue Q.

Mensah-Bonsu joins a previously announced cast that includes Sandra Okuboyejo as Ayamma, Charlie Hudson III as Gbenga, Ade Otukoya as Wale Owusu, Emana Rachelle as Fayola and Nana Mensah as Dede.

Set in 1990s Lagos, Nigeria, where the Nollywood film industry is exploding and taking the world by storm, the play centers on Ayamma (Okuboyejo), who has dreams of stardom while working at her parents' travel agency alongside her lovable and celebrity-obsessed sister Dede (Mensah). When Ayamma lands an audition for a new film by Nigeria's hottest director Gbenga Ezie (Hudson), she comes head to head with Gbenga's former leading lady, Fayola (Rachelle). Tensions flare just as sparks start flying between Ayamma, the aspiring ingénue, and Wale (Otukoya), Nollywood's biggest heartthrob.

Saheem Ali will direct the production of MCC Theater, scheduled to begin previews on March 19 and open on April 13 at the Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space.

