Human Again! Josh Gad & Luke Evans to Reprise Beauty and the Beast Film Turns for Prequel Series

A Beauty and the Beast prequel series is newly in development from Disney Plus. Tony nominee Josh Gad and screen standout Luke Evans are set to reprise their performances as LeFou and Gaston from the 2017 live-action musical adaptation of the classic tale, according to Variety.

In addition to returning to the role of LeFou for the new musical series, Gad will also serve as co-writer and executive producer along with Eddy Kitsis and Adam Horowitz (of the ABC series Once Upon a Time). Details on the plot are being kept under wraps.

The Beauty and the Beast live-action film hit cinemas in March 2017, with Emma Watson and current Broadway Hangmen star Dan Stevens in the title roles. Neither actor is attached to the Disney Plus series.

Beauty and the Beast, of course, took Broadway as a Tony-nominated musical in 1994; the production ran for 13 years.