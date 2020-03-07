Broadway League Issues Statement on Coronavirus: 'Productions Continue to Play as Scheduled'

Despite concerns about the coronavirus, Broadway shows are going on as scheduled. The Broadway League has issued a statement telling audience members that Broadway remains open.

“The safety and security of our theatergoers and employees is our highest priority,” the statement says. “We are following the lead of our city, state and federal elected officials as we implement strategies recommended by public health authorities and the Center for Disease Control (CDC) in all of our theaters and offices as all productions continue to play as scheduled.”

Broadway theaters have taken measures to ensure the health of audiences and performers, including increased frequencies in cleaning and disinfecting of the public and backstage areas. Alcohol-based hand sanitizer dispensers are also available in the lobby of every theater. But the League does encourage anyone who is not feeling well or who exhibit cold and flu symptoms to stay home and to contact their ticket providers for exchanges.

Broadway.com customers are encouraged to reach out if they have any questions.