Buzzy Musical A Strange Loop to Play Washington, D.C.; Eyeing a Broadway Transfer

On the heels of a 2019 world premiere staging at off-Broadway's Playwrights Horizons, Michael R. Jackson's new musical A Strange Loop will play a fall 2020 engagement at Washington, D.C.'s Woolly Mammoth Theatre. Stephen Brackett will repeat his work as director for the D.C. production, set to run from September 15 through October 25, with the hope of a move to Broadway thereafter.

"It's certainly not a secret that I would be thrilled if it would go to Broadway," Jackson, who wrote the musical's book, music and lyrics, told The Washington Post. "But there were still some things I wanted to keep working on."

A Strange Loop, which Jackson began writing in 2001, explores the thoughts of Usher (played off-Broadway by Larry Owens), a black, queer writer working as a Broadway usher while writing his original musical: a piece about a black, queer writer working as a Broadway usher while writing his original musical.

Director Brackett will be joined by fellow off-Broadway creatives Raja Feather Kelly (choreography) and Rona Siddiqui (music direction) for the D.C. production. Casting will be announced at a later date.