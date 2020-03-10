Sponsored
Sabrina Carpenter & a Fetch New Group of Stars Join Mean Girls

Curtain Up
by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 10, 2020
Sabrina Carpenter
(Photo: Steve Granitz)

A slate of new principal players head into the Tony-nominated hit Mean Girls on March 10. Leading the group is TV and music favorite Sabrina Carpenter, stepping into the central role of Cady Heron; she replaces original cast member Erika Henningsen, who took her final bow on February 22 to appear in Flying Over SunsetMean Girls marks Carpenter's Broadway debut.

Olivia Kaufmann, Chad Burris & Laura Leigh Turner

Also new to the principal cast is former understudy Olivia Kaufmann taking over as Janis Sarkisian, Frozen alum Chad Burris as Damian Hubbard and Broadway newbie Laura Leigh Turner as Karen Smith. They replace original cast members Barrett Wilbert Weed, Tony nominee Grey Henson and Kate Rockwell, who exited Mean Girls on March 8.

The new stars join a current cast that includes Reneé Rapp as Regina George, Krystina Alabado as Gretchen Wieners, Kyle Selig as Aaron Samuels, Rick Younger as Mr. Duvall, Cheech Manohar as Kevin Gnapoor and Catherine Brunell as Mrs. Heron/Ms. Norbury/Mrs. George.

With a book by Tina Fey, music by Jeff Richmond and lyrics by Nell Benjamin, Mean Girls features direction and choreography by Casey Nicholaw and musical direction by Mary-Mitchell Campbell.

