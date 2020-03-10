Watch Brian Stokes Mitchell and Kate Baldwin Sing 'I Remember It Well' From Love Life at Encores!

The upcoming Encores! staging of Kurt Weill and Alan Jay Lerner's 1948 musical Love Life will run from March 18-22 at New York City Center. On March 10, the cast, led by Tony winner Brian Stokes Mitchell and two-time Tony nominee Kate Baldwin as Sam and Susan Cooper, respectively, performed songs from the musical for the press. Directed by Tony winner Victoria Clark, Love Life is a journey across American history seen through the eyes of a family that never ages. In rehearsal, Baldwin and Mitchell sang the romantic ballad "I Remember It Well," while Brandon Burks, Jonathan Christopher, John-Michael Lyles and Heath Saunders sang "Economics." Watch the cast in rehearsal below.