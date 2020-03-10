Sponsored
Watch Brian Stokes Mitchell and Kate Baldwin Sing 'I Remember It Well' From Love Life at Encores!

by Diep Tran • Mar 10, 2020
Kate Baldwin and Brian Stokes Mitchell

The upcoming Encores! staging of Kurt Weill and Alan Jay Lerner's 1948 musical Love Life will run from March 18-22 at New York City Center. On March 10, the cast, led by Tony winner Brian Stokes Mitchell and two-time Tony nominee Kate Baldwin as Sam and Susan Cooper, respectively, performed songs from the musical for the press. Directed by Tony winner Victoria Clark, Love Life is a journey across American history seen through the eyes of a family that never ages. In rehearsal, Baldwin and Mitchell sang the romantic ballad "I Remember It Well," while Brandon Burks, Jonathan Christopher, John-Michael Lyles and Heath Saunders  sang "Economics." Watch the cast in rehearsal below.

