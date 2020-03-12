Ex-Wives Represent! Six Officially Opens on Broadway

Following an Olivier-nominated debut in London and several productions around the U.S., the hotly anticipated new musical Six opens at Broadway's Brooks Atkinson Theatre on March 12. The production began previews on February 13.

Written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss and directed by Moss and Jamie Armitage, the musical centers on the six ex-wives of King Henry VIII, who headline an electrifying pop-concert spectacle—flipping the narrative of the one-sided story from our history books.

Reprising their performances from the North American premiere production at Chicago Shakespeare Theater are Adrianna Hicks as Catherine of Aragon, Andrea Macasaet as Anne Boleyn, Brittney Mack as Anna of Cleves, Samantha Pauly as Katherine Howard, Anna Uzele as Catherine Parr and Broadway.com vlogger Abby Mueller as Jane Seymour.

In celebration of opening night, Broadway.com Resident Artist Justin "Squigs" Robertson sketched a portrait of the musical's strong-voiced sextet rocking out for Broadway audiences.

