Sabrina Carpenter, Chad Burris & a Fetch New Group of Stars Take Their First Bows in Mean Girls

by Michael Appler • Mar 11, 2020
The cast of "Mean Girls"
(Photos by Andy Henderson for Broadway.com)

Some new arrivals to North Shore High School just took a bow on Broadway. Sabrina CarpenterChad Burris, Olivia Kaufmann and Laura Leigh Turner all joined the cast of the Tony-nominated hit Mean Girls on March 10. Carpenter marks her Broadway debut as Cady Heron, replacing original cast member Erika Henningsen, who left the cast on February 22. Frozen alum Burris and former understudy Kaufmann join Mean Girls as besties Damian and Janis, while Turner steps in as Karen Smith. They replace original cast members Barrett Wilbert Weed, Tony nominee Grey Henson and Kate Rockwell, who exited Mean Girls on March 8. See the fetch new cast take their bows and celebrate on stage below. 

Sabrina Carpenter
Olivia Kaufmann
Laura Leigh Turner and Krystina Alabado, who plays Gretchen Wieners
Chad Burris and Olivia Kaufmann
Laura Leigh Turner and Chad Burris
